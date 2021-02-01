MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MRPRF opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRPRF. Bank of America raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

