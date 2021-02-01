ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

PRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $987.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

