Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Price Target at €63.94

Shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.72 ($72.61).

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) stock opened at €58.20 ($68.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.09. Nemetschek SE has a one year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 67.67.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

