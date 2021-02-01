LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $106.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

LPLA stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in LPL Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

