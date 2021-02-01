Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Reaches $5.95 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $2.81 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $31.91 or 0.00093707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00141227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00264165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00067212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 186,541 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.