Digitex Token (DGTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.12 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00856353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.16 or 0.04369521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.