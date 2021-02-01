SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001133 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

