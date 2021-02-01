Smith Salley & Associates Takes $1.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $37.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

