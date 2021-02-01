Insulet’s (PODD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.
PODD opened at $267.18 on Monday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.24 and a beta of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
