Insulet’s (PODD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

PODD opened at $267.18 on Monday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

