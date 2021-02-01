Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

