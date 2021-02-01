Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after acquiring an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,279,000 after acquiring an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.29 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.