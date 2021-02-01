iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lifted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

