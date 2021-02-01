DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $118.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

