28,809 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in WestRock by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

