Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 47.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

ExlService stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,624 shares of company stock worth $8,564,464 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

