Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

