GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 300 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $207.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

