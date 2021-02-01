Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by 143.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

CFG stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

