Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 219.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,872 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,767,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

