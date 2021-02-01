First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 329,068 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 246,492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 203,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,351,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.