Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

