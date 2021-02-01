Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.822-7.912 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.08.

BAH stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

