Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,418 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after buying an additional 258,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

