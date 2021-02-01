Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 46,615 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

CPRX opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

