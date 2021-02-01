Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,253,124.60. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $318,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,103. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). On average, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

