Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

HAL opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 245,388 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

