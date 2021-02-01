Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.29.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 214,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

