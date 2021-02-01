15,500 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 489,804 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,411 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at $874,324.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HI opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

