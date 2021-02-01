Royale Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.50 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Royale Finance Token Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

