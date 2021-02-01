Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,844 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,756 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $141.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

