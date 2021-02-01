PGGM Investments Sells 37,523 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,523 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $37,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

