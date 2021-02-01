Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $830,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.