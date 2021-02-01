Analysts Expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. The Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Michaels Companies.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MIK opened at $15.50 on Friday. The Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.