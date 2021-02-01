Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.71 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

