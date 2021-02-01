BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.06.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

