Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 609,574 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.43 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

