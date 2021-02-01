Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.81 Million

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce $18.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $26.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $41.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $48.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.89 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $128.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 46,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 77,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

