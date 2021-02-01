Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,438 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,438 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Intel by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Intel by 31.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,521 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Intel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 250.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

