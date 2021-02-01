ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ASXFY stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. ASX has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

