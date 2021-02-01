American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 54.2% in January

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
About American Cannabis
