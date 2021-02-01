American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 54.2% in January

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

