AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Update

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AuraSource stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. AuraSource has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Get AuraSource alerts:

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.