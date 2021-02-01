AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Update

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AuraSource stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. AuraSource has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.
About AuraSource
