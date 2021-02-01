Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ASHTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $205.26 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $214.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its 200 day moving average is $161.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

