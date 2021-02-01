Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,350 DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DSP Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $380.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

