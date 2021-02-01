Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

NYSE:SPR opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

