Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $389.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.68. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $448.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

