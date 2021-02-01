140 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.

ULTA stock opened at $279.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

