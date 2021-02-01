Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 195 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $165.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

