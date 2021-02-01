481 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,146,000 after purchasing an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE PM opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

