Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after buying an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

CAT opened at $182.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.