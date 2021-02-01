Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $532.39 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

